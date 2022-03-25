A free app for families with children under five is being launched as part of Jersey's Covid recovery plans.

The ‘50 things to do before you’re five’ app will help to support families and children to "develop positive health and wellbeing habits" in the early years, the Government of Jersey said.

It will also promote local activities and experiences.

The government launched it in collaboration with the Best Start Partnership, external.

Children and education minister, Deputy Scott Wickenden, said: “It will provide a universal offer to help families develop their home learning environment, suggesting a wide range of low cost and no cost activities, including local links, top tips and signposting to island events.”

The cost of the project is £30,000 over two years and then £10,000 for every year onwards.