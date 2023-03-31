West Midlands Police said officers had been gathering intelligence about pickpockets who had targeted gigs had been set to strike again in the city.

Working with the arena's security team Gusata was spotted working the crowd and chased.

He left a number of phones on the floor and five phones recovered were returned to their grateful owners, the force said.

Gusata admitted a charge of going equipped to steal and three counts of theft.

Wearing a back-to-front swimsuit was a "classic tool" used by professional pickpockets, said PC Matt Evans.

It means they can "hold onto large amounts of phones without it looking bulky, and that makes them harder to find during a search," he said.

"We’re pleased that we were able to catch a key member of what is clearly a very prolific pickpocket gang, and we got all of the stolen property back to the victims," the officer added.