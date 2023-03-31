Swimsuit-wearing pickpocket jailed for arena gig thefts
A professional pickpocket, arrested after targeting audience members at a Don Broco arena gig, has been jailed.
Dumitru Gusata was wearing a women's swimsuit worn back to front under his clothes, as well as a jacket with phone-sized pockets sewn into the lining, when he was stopped.
He had been seen mingling with the audience at Birmingham's Utilita Arena on 24 March.
At a Birmingham Magistrates Court hearing on Monday he was sentenced to four months in prison after admitting three counts of theft.
West Midlands Police said officers had been gathering intelligence about pickpockets who had targeted gigs had been set to strike again in the city.
Working with the arena's security team Gusata was spotted working the crowd and chased.
He left a number of phones on the floor and five phones recovered were returned to their grateful owners, the force said.
Gusata admitted a charge of going equipped to steal and three counts of theft.
Wearing a back-to-front swimsuit was a "classic tool" used by professional pickpockets, said PC Matt Evans.
It means they can "hold onto large amounts of phones without it looking bulky, and that makes them harder to find during a search," he said.
"We’re pleased that we were able to catch a key member of what is clearly a very prolific pickpocket gang, and we got all of the stolen property back to the victims," the officer added.