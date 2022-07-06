Newcastle's Grainger Market set for first late-night event

A North East market which costs more than £300,000 a year to run has announced its first late-night event aimed at bringing in new customers.

Newcastle's Grainger Market has been operating since the 19th Century but was described as a "drain" on the city council's resources.

Plans were unveiled in April to open it one night per month and the first event will take place on Saturday, 3 September featuring existing traders, new vendors and performers.

Entry tickets will cost £10 and are due to go on sale online later this month with organisers hoping to attract people "back into the city centre".