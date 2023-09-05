Two play areas in Fremington have received just over £95,000 funding to replace outdated play equipment.

Fremington Parish Council was given £55,215 for the Ellerslie Road play area and £39,868 for equipment at Beechfield by North Devon Council.

Funding was approved by the Strategy and Resources Committee on Monday.

Cllr Ian Roome, leader of North Devon Council, said funding would "breathe new life" into the parks.