Fremington play areas receive £95,000 in funding
- Published
Two play areas in Fremington have received just over £95,000 funding to replace outdated play equipment.
Fremington Parish Council was given £55,215 for the Ellerslie Road play area and £39,868 for equipment at Beechfield by North Devon Council.
Funding was approved by the Strategy and Resources Committee on Monday.
Cllr Ian Roome, leader of North Devon Council, said funding would "breathe new life" into the parks.
He said: "As both of these parks hold a special place in our community and have remained popular and in high demand, I am excited to witness the forthcoming transformations that will undoubtedly revitalise these spaces for generations to come."
