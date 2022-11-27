Family pay tribute to grandmother hit by car

Wendy SetterfieldFamily photo

Wendy Setterfield's family said she was a charismatic and kind-hearted grandmother will be missed by many

Tributes have been paid to a 76-year-old grandmother who died after being hit by a car.

Wendy Setterfield, of Penrhiwceiber, Rhondda Cynon Taf, died at the scene after she was hit by a blue Ford Focus at about 20:05 GMT in Church Street on Friday.

Her family said she was charismatic, kind-hearted, sociable, and would be missed by many.

A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released on bail.

Ms Setterfield's family said: "We are heartbroken to announce that on Thursday night our beloved mother and grandmother, Wendy Setterfield, tragically passed away.

"She is survived by her son, daughter-in-law, and grand-daughter, and we would like to thank everyone for their support and compassionate words at this time."

T﻿hey added the "outpouring" of love from the community was "overwhelming".

South Wales Police appealed for information.