Islanders offered advice on winter wellness
At a glance
Guernsey residents are being offered advice on staying well over the winter
Advice ranges from keeping warm to looking after mental health
It also includes advice on where to get help with bills
Guernsey people have been given advice on staying warm and looking after their health as winter sets in.
Advice and information is available on a Public Health page., external
It includes tips such as drawing your curtains and closing doors to block out draughts and keep heat in.
Advice on mental health wellbeing is also included for people who "might feel totally overwhelmed".
Public Health said: "With all the added stresses that come with the festive season it’s very important to care for our mental wellbeing and not be afraid to ask for help.
"This year in particular we know people in our community may be struggling due to issues such as the lasting impact of Covid-19 and the increase in the cost of living."
Yvonne Le Page, public health business manager, said: "Whilst many in our community are able to stay healthy over the winter period, others find this more difficult and often don’t know where to go for help and support."
Low-income households that do not qualify for income support could get help with fuel costs over winter and people can get advice by calling 01481 221000 or emailing incomesupport@gov.gg.