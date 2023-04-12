A family has paid tribute to a "much-loved father" who died when his motorcycle was involved in a two-vehicle crash.

Joshua Bendall, 40, of Barway Road, Soham, was riding his Kawasaki on the A142 at about 21:00 BST on 6 April, Cambridgeshire Constabulary said.

He was involved in a collision with a Volvo XC90 at the junction with Northfields Road and died at the scene.

A 56-year-old woman from Soham, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been released on bail.