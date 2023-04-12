Man who died on A142 was much-loved father
A family has paid tribute to a "much-loved father" who died when his motorcycle was involved in a two-vehicle crash.
Joshua Bendall, 40, of Barway Road, Soham, was riding his Kawasaki on the A142 at about 21:00 BST on 6 April, Cambridgeshire Constabulary said.
He was involved in a collision with a Volvo XC90 at the junction with Northfields Road and died at the scene.
A 56-year-old woman from Soham, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been released on bail.
In a statement, Mr Bendall's family said: "All of his family and friends are heartbroken by his death, and his loss leaves a large hole in all our hearts.
"We believe that he is now in God's love and keeping."
Officers have asked anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has dashcam footage, to come forward.
