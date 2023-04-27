Man dies after motorbike crash in County Cavan
- Published
A man in his 20s has died after his motorbike crashed in County Cavan.
It happened on the R165 in Cornakill at about 20:00 local time on Wednesday.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other vehicles were involved.
His body has been taken to the morgue at Cavan General Hospital and a post-mortem examination will take place later.
Gardaí (Irish police) remain at the scene and have asked anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.