Other councils, including Ipswich and East Riding of Yorkshire,, external have made similar applications.

North Northamptonshire Council said the aim of the interim injunction was to stop the proposal and allow time to assess suitable alternative locations.

It said it was considering whether it should make a further application for an injunction on notice and was awaiting the outcomes of other local authorities who had also taken legal action.

The authority added that it was continuing to try to seek further confirmation from the Home Office's contractor on "key information which will help the council to support the housing of asylum seekers in suitable accommodation in North Northamptonshire".

Mr Smithers, leader of the Conservative-run council, said the council took its responsibility to migrants "very seriously" and had previously offered to have discussions with the Home Office to help identify suitable hotels in the area.

But, he said: "We do not feel that the hotel in Kettering is the appropriate place to accommodate asylum seekers for a number of reasons.

"We do not feel the proposals have been properly considered to ensure the best possible welfare can be provided to asylum seekers and the local communities in which they are housed."