A Welsh language primary school near Wrexham is losing pupils due to a road from a landslide more than two years ago, a head teacher has said.

Claire Rayner from Ysgol Min y Ddol in Cefn Mawr explained how a nine-mile diversion since in January 2021 means some parents are moving their children elsewhere.

The closure of the B5605 between Newbridge and Pentre has also meant lost business, according to a restaurant in Rhosymedre.

Wrexham council said work to try to find a company to do the repairs is under way.