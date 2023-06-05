Drivers warned as island bridge checks under way
- Published
Motorists are being warned to expect delays as a week of checks gets underway on Anglesey's Menai suspension bridge.
The bridge was closed for three months in October after structural engineers raised concerns.
Cables were added to steel hangers linking the road to the suspension chain as a temporary safety measure.
Only one lane will be open until the weekend with traffic lights operating.
The inspections will ensure temporary repairs on the bridge are safe, before the hangers are permanently replaced later in the year.
The lane closure will be in force between 09:00 BST and 18:00 BST until the weekend.
In 2026, the milestone of 200 years since it first opened to traffic will be celebrated.
It was designed by Thomas Telford and opened in 1826 to cut the journey times for coaches travelling from London to Holyhead and on to the Republic of Ireland.
While the bridge will remain open to traffic travelling in both directions, a 7.5 tonnes (7,500kg) weight limit on vehicles remains in force.