The Committee for Home Affairs said it had consulted businesses in the area, police, and the parish constables before making the decision.

Committee President, Deputy Rob Prow, admitted it was "not a perfect solution".

The committee was also working with the Committee for Health & Social Care to see what additional support could be provided for people who regularly drank in the area, he said.

Acting Ch Insp Tom Marshall of Guernsey Police said: "We want to do what we can to support both businesses in the area and regular bus users.

"We hope this measure will prevent incidents of public disorder and anti-social behaviour from happening in what should be a community centre."

The AFZ will initially be in place until the end of October this year, and it will then be reviewed.