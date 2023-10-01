Police probe after woman raped by two men
- Published
Police patrols are taking place in Ipswich town centre after a woman reported being raped by two men.
Suffolk Police said the sexual assault took place close to a skatepark, by the town's Stoke Bridge, between midnight and 01:30 BST on Friday.
The woman, in her 30s, said she was taken into some bushes close to the towpath by the men who attacked her before leaving the scene.
A police scene remains in place, while injuries continue. The force appealed for anyone with information or concerns to come forward.
