Irish authorities have seized €157m (£136m) worth of suspected cocaine after a dramatic raid of a cargo ship - the largest drug seizure in the history of the state.

The Panamanian registered ship, the MV Matthew, was stormed by armed forces and impounded on Tuesday.

It was suspected of being involved in the trafficking of cocaine.

Three men, aged 60, 50 and 31, were arrested as part of the operation.

