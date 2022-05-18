Giant Sir Walter Scott mural approved for Galashiels
A large mural of Sir Walter Scott will be painted on the gable wall of a building in Galashiels
Permission has been given for it to be in place for a year
It is part of efforts to encourage more footfall throughout the town centre
Plans to paint a large mural of Sir Walter Scott on the gable wall of a building in the Borders have been approved.
Community group Energise Galashiels has been given the go-ahead for its plans on the town's Bank Street.
It is part of efforts to help boost footfall to the area and commemorates the writer's links to a nearby building.
Planning permission has been given for a year but the group hopes to be able to renew the approval after that.
Buildings on the town's Channel Street have already been painted with murals as part of a "tapestry way" linked to the recently opened centre housing the Great Tapestry of Scotland.
The aim is to promote a trail around Galashiels and help with the regeneration of the area.
A council report said the proposal's visual impact on the town centre would be acceptable.
Some road closures in the area may be required while the work is carried out.