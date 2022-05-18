Giant Sir Walter Scott mural approved for Galashiels

A large mural of Sir Walter Scott will be painted on the building

  • A large mural of Sir Walter Scott will be painted on the gable wall of a building in Galashiels

  • Permission has been given for it to be in place for a year

  • It is part of efforts to encourage more footfall throughout the town centre

Plans to paint a large mural of Sir Walter Scott on the gable wall of a building in the Borders have been approved.

Community group Energise Galashiels has been given the go-ahead for its plans on the town's Bank Street.

It is part of efforts to help boost footfall to the area and commemorates the writer's links to a nearby building.

Planning permission has been given for a year but the group hopes to be able to renew the approval after that.

The mural will be painted on the gable wall of the town centre building

Buildings on the town's Channel Street have already been painted with murals as part of a "tapestry way" linked to the recently opened centre housing the Great Tapestry of Scotland.

The aim is to promote a trail around Galashiels and help with the regeneration of the area.

A council report said the proposal's visual impact on the town centre would be acceptable.

Some road closures in the area may be required while the work is carried out.

