A nursing home in the south of Scotland at the centre of legal action is set to close.

T﻿he operators of the Dalawoodie House facility near Dumfries have agreed to the cancellation of their registration.

I﻿t means the home - which currently has 23 residents - will shut on 28 October.

T﻿he move follows an application by the Care Inspectorate (CI) to Dumfries Sheriff Court seeking the cancellation of the home's registration.

It raised "serious and significant concerns" about the Newbridge site earlier this year.

A notice was issued in June seeking improvements to management, working practices and care.

However, a further inspection found the issues had not been tackled prompting the bid to cancel its registration.

O﻿perators have now agreed the move which will pave the way for the home's closure.

D﻿umfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership (DGHSCP) said some of the residents had already moved to alternative accommodation.

I﻿t said it was working with other homes in the region to try to ensure the remaining residents could find a place before the closure.

Chief officer Julie White said: "Our paramount concern here is the welfare of Dalawoodie's residents and their families."

She said they were working to try to make the move to new accommodation "as comfortable as possible" but recognised the distress being experienced.

"Work continues to take place to strengthen and expand older adult care home provision within the region, as part of an ongoing partnership working with independent providers," she added.