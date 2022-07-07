Alderney considers increasing renewable energy
At a glance
Renewable sources should form part of Alderney's future energy supplies, says a report.
It comes after 90% of respondents to a consultation said renewables should be a top priority.
A public drop-in session is being held on 13 July to consider future plans.
- Published
A hybrid mix of renewable energy with existing diesel-powered generators could form the future for Alderney's energy plans according to a report.
The report has been released by the States of Alderney, external as part of a public consultation on plans.
The island is currently reliant on diesel-powered generators for most of its power.
A report from March suggests adding an onshore wind turbine and solar panels.
A recent consultation showed 90% of islanders who responded said renewable energy should be a top priority.
Islanders currently pay about twice the UK rate for electricity and about 30p a litre more than the UK for heating oil according to ORE Catapult Development Services.
It presented two reports to the energy group, external, set up by the Policy and Finance Committee, that are now being made public.
Group chairman, Bill Abel, told BBC Radio Guernsey the cost of energy could be reduced by renewables.
"We have put out a number of policies on energy in the past but they have never really coalesced."
He said wind turbines were "sensitive to communities" and wildlife because of their size.
Tidal power was also being considered as part of the island's future energy supplies.
A public drop-in session has been arranged from 14:30-17:00 BST on 13 July at the island hall.