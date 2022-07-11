Hove's Kingsway to the Sea park plans approved

A proposed £13m revamp of Hove seafront has been approved by councillors.

Brighton and Hove City Council officials are now preparing to submit a planning application for the project, known as Kingsway to the Sea.

The project was budgeted to cost £10.6m when it first went before the council in December.

The policy and resources committee had already authorised £1m in borrowing and has now agreed to borrow £1m more.