Bridge still shut after lorry crashes down embankment
One of the bridges over the River Trent in Nottingham will remain closed after a lorry crashed down an embankment.
The vehicle came off the road at Lady Bay Bridge at 08:51 BST on Monday.
Police said the driver's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.
Nottinghamshire County Council advised, external motorists to take alternative routes using Trent Bridge, Clifton Bridge or Gunthorpe Bridge.
In a joint statement with Nottingham City Council, the authority said it would keep people updated on when the bridge would reopen and thanked drivers for their patience.