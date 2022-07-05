One of the bridges over the River Trent in Nottingham will remain closed after a lorry crashed down an embankment.

The vehicle came off the road at Lady Bay Bridge at 08:51 BST on Monday.

Police said the driver's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Nottinghamshire County Council advised, external motorists to take alternative routes using Trent Bridge, Clifton Bridge or Gunthorpe Bridge.