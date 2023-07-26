New security system at Jersey airport launched

A new security system has launched at the airport as part of a £3m project to improve customer facilities and security technology.

Ports of Jersey confirmed the equipment, which was installed in June, would allow passengers to carry any amount of individual liquid, aerosols or gel containers of up to two litres in their hand luggage.

One electronic device can be kept in the hand luggage, but any extra devices must be removed and placed in a separate tray.

Maria Le Tiec, head of security, said it had installed two of the three new x-ray machines "in time for the airport's peak summer period".