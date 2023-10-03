Four men in court over Cork drugs seizure

Four more men have appeared in court charged in connection to last week's cocaine seizure off the Irish coast.

Seven people have now been charged in connection to the biggest drugs seizure in the history of the Irish state.

The four men appeared at Mallow District Court in Cork.

All four are charged with conspiring together to possess cocaine for the purpose of supplying the drug, at a time when their market value was more than €13,000 (£11,284).

The men, 48-year-old Cumali Ozgen, from the Netherlands, 37-year-old Saeid Hassani, from Iran, and 30-year-old Mykhailo Gavryk and 31-year-old Vitaliy Vlasoi, both from Ukraine were precluded from applying for bail because of the nature of the charges they face.

The judge remanded all of them in custody for a week.

They are due to appear in court in Mallow next week.