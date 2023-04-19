Tributes as long-serving county councillor dies
Tributes have been paid following the death of a long-serving county councillor in East Sussex.
Rupert Simmons died on Monday at the age of 70.
He was first elected to Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council in 1997, before transferring to Wealden District Council in 1999 and East Sussex County Council in 2001.
In a tribute to his colleague, East Sussex County Council leader Keith Glazier said he was “shocked” by the news of Mr Simmons' death.
'Greatly missed'
“Rupert was a respected member of this council, who brought a wealth of experience and worked tirelessly to represent his community, as well as the interests of businesses across the county in his role as lead member,” he said.
“He will be greatly missed by councillors and officers alike and, on behalf of everyone at East Sussex County Council, I’d like to send our sincere condolences to his family and friends.”
The Conservative councillor had represented the Heathfield and Mayfield division of East Sussex County Council for a quarter of a century, where he served as the cabinet member responsible for economy.
The council lowered a flag to half-mast and councillors observed a minute's silence at a cabinet meeting in honour of him.
Mr Simmons previously worked as a chartered surveyor in Surrey and in the Democrat presidential campaign team for Vice-Presidential candidate Walter Mondale in 1984.
