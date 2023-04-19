Tributes have been paid following the death of a long-serving county councillor in East Sussex.

Rupert Simmons died on Monday at the age of 70.

He was first elected to Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council in 1997, before transferring to Wealden District Council in 1999 and East Sussex County Council in 2001.

In a tribute to his colleague, East Sussex County Council leader Keith Glazier said he was “shocked” by the news of Mr Simmons' death.