Almost £11m has been agreed to be invested into Ipswich, which will go towards the building of two new bridges on the waterfront among other projects.
The funding was approved by Suffolk County Council's cabinet, external.
Plans include developing the town's arts, culture and leisure offer and improving connectivity via 5G technology.
Paul West, council cabinet member for Ipswich, said it was "good news" and was "another example of the county council supporting the town with hard cash".
The Conservative-led council said it would provide £6m for the Prince Philip Lock pedestrian and cycle bridge at Ipswich Wet Dock, with an additional £1.31m secured from the government.
Mr West said the bridge was likely to be a 4m-wide (13ft) pedestrian and cycle bridge.
The council also said it would commit £2.8m for another foot and cycle bridge across the New Cut waterway connecting the island site to the Felaw Maltings/Steamboat pub area, but added this would require "external funding to deliver the project".
The bridges had been part of a three-bridge Upper Orwell crossing project that was scrapped in 2019 after it was deemed unaffordable.
The third bridge would have been for motor vehicles and the total project would have cost an estimated £139m.
Cabinet members also agreed the council would provide £2m towards boosting employment opportunities for young people and "enhancing sustainable travel options".
