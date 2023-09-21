A former chicken farm near Taunton Rugby club ground is to be redeveloped into a purpose-built business park.

Under the plans approved by Somerset Council, most of the current buildings on the Hyde Lane Business Park will be demolished, and replaced with a single-storey block.

Local councillor Norman Cavill said the new units would lead to a "great improvement" in the area's appearance.

But one local resident has expressed concern about the noise and traffic the improved industrial estate could bring.

Sathish William says, "Hyde Lane is extremely congested some days, and the weekends are very busy with the rugby team playing there. The site should not be in operation at certain times to provide peace for me and my neighbours."

The council says the owner of the site has taken on board concerns about getting cars off the road, with access into the business park being improved.

The plans were unanimously approved by the council after less than an hour's debate.