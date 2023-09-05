Irish police chief in Dubai to discuss criminal gangs
At a glance
The head of the Irish police is in Dubai for a series of meetings
It is part of an ongoing operation to tackle transnational organised crime
Leaders of the notorious Kinahan criminal gang are believed to be based in the United Arab Emirates
The FBI has put up $5m (£3.8m) for the capture of the three men
- Published
The head of the Irish police has travelled to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to discuss tackling international organised crime.
The leaders of the Kinahan crime gang, which originated in Dublin, are believed to be based in the UAE.
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly are to attend a series of meetings as part of an ongoing operation.
In a statement, An Garda Síochána (Irish police force) said Commissioner Harris regularly liaises with international law enforcement partners to disrupt and dismantle criminal gangs.
"Transnational organised crime gangs not only cause death and misery in the countries they originate from, but also in communities across the globe," a Garda spokesperson said.
"Tackling these gangs protects people here in Ireland and abroad."
Commissioner Harris has previously travelled to the United States, Colombia and Europe to further this activity, the Garda said.
The force has established offices in the US, South America and the Middle East, with a further office to soon be established in Thailand, it said.
Who are the Kinahans?
The Regency Hotel murder focussed public attention on the Kinahan gang and revealed its international links.
For more than 20 years the group has been responsible for importing tonnes of drugs and firearms around the world, the National Crime Agency says.
It is Ireland's wealthiest, most powerful and ruthless criminal gang.
The US Treasury Department describes the Kinahan cartel as one of the most dangerous in the world, comparable to crime organisations such as Italy's Camorra, Mexico's Los Zetas and Japan's Yakuza.
According to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, the gang is estimated to have made more than €1bn (£852,629,000) globally from its activities.
The Kinahan gang was founded by Christy Kinahan Sr but it is believed its day-to-day operations are now controlled by sons Daniel, in particular, and Christopher Jr.
In recent years Daniel Kinahan also got involved in high-profile boxing.
In April 2022 the US Federal Bureau of Investigations put up rewards of $5m (£3.8m) for the capture of the three men.
Daniel Kinahan has previously been named in the Irish courts as the head of one of Europe's most prominent drug gangs.
His father Christopher Snr and brother Christopher Jnr were also placed on an Office of Foreign Assets Control list.