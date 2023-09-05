The head of the Irish police has travelled to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to discuss tackling international organised crime.

The leaders of the Kinahan crime gang, which originated in Dublin, are believed to be based in the UAE.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly are to attend a series of meetings as part of an ongoing operation.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána (Irish police force) said Commissioner Harris regularly liaises with international law enforcement partners to disrupt and dismantle criminal gangs.

"Transnational organised crime gangs not only cause death and misery in the countries they originate from, but also in communities across the globe," a Garda spokesperson said.

"Tackling these gangs protects people here in Ireland and abroad."

Commissioner Harris has previously travelled to the United States, Colombia and Europe to further this activity, the Garda said.

The force has established offices in the US, South America and the Middle East, with a further office to soon be established in Thailand, it said.