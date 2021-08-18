A new study will investigate the state of Scotland's wild land.

The six-month project will look at the condition of all 42 of Scotland’s official Wild Land Areas - places considered to be of "high wildness" and of national importance.

The areas include mountains, moorland and peat bog.

Landscape conservationists say threats to wild land include developments such as wind farms and hill tracks.

The charity Scottish Wild Land Group (SWLG) said its project was the first ever to gather data on whether Scotland’s wildness was being lost and, if so, how fast.