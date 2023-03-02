Tributes paid to cyclist killed in three-car crash
Tributes have been paid to father-of-two who died days before his 36th birthday when his bicycle was involved in crash with three cars.
Benjamin Wright, from Ipswich, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in Vernon Street, Ipswich, on 13 October.
His sister Natasha Wright said she had "lost [my] twin, my best friend and my soul mate".
Two men were arrested after the collision and released under investigation, Suffolk Police said.
In a statement, Ms Wright said her brother "adored" his 13-year-old boy and girl twins.
She said: "He had a lot of time and love for the people closest to him.
"Ben had the most infectious laugh and he had the cheekiest side grin which always put a smile on my face.
"Ben would brighten up any room when he walked in and he had a warm and caring presence.
"He loved his family with all his heart, especially his twins who he has left behind."
Ms Wright said her brother died 17 days before his birthday.
