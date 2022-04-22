Belladrum to return with new green initiatives
At a glance
The Highlands' Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival is return in July after a two-year break due to the Covid pandemic.
Organisers have said this summer's event will be greener, with new initiatives to tackle its 100 tonnes of waste.
Festival-goers will be encouraged to use reusable cups and water bottles.
Foldable cabins, which require fewer trucks for transport, will also be used as backstage accommodation.
- Published
The organisers of the Highlands largest music festival have committed to making the event more environmentally friendly.
Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival is due to take place near Beauly at the end of July after a break of two years due to the Covid pandemic.
First held in 2004, the event can draw crowds of up to 20,000 people.
The festival generates up to 100 tonnes of waste and in 2019 this rubbish included 90,000 plastic cups.
Organisers said this summer's festival would see increased recycling and visitors being encouraged to use reusable cups and to bring their own water bottles.
Campers will be asked not to leave behind tents and other camping equipment. The charity Highland Refugees Support will have a station on the festival site where people can drop off items they do not take home.
So far 3,000 festival-goers have also signed up to Belladrum's clean fields agreement to leave the camp site as they found it by removing or recycling all materials.
Other initiatives include foldable cabins for backstage accommodation.
Belladrum said three trucks would be able to deliver and take away the cabins, compared with 15 lorry trips previously needed to transport the traditional fixed frame accommodation.