The felling of 600 dead and diseased trees has resumed on a section of the Isle of Man's TT course, for phase two of the project.

Teams from the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) are undertaking the work on the A3 road in the Glen Helen area.

A government spokesman said the trees ranged from saplings to older trees and were a mixture of ash, elm and larch.

Some posed "an immediate risk to road users", he added.