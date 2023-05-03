Felling of 600 trees on TT course resumes

A3 road at Glen HelenIOM GOV

About 600 trees of ash, elm and larch varieties have been earmarked for felling

At a glance

  • The government said the dead and diseased trees pose a risk to road users

  • Phase two of the project is to be completed by 23 May

  • New trees will be planted over the next two years to replace them

Alex Wotton
BBC Isle of Man

The felling of 600 dead and diseased trees has resumed on a section of the Isle of Man's TT course, for phase two of the project.

Teams from the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) are undertaking the work on the A3 road in the Glen Helen area.

A government spokesman said the trees ranged from saplings to older trees and were a mixture of ash, elm and larch.

Some posed "an immediate risk to road users", he added.

IOM GOV

The felling is part of TT preparation works

Issue with trees in the area were first identified during a survey by DEFA in 2021.

New trees are set to be planted in the 0.75 mile (1.2km) corridor over the next two years.

Temporary traffic lights and diversions are in place during the works, scheduled to be completed on 23 May.

The road was previously closed for three weeks in March for the first phase of the felling.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related internet links