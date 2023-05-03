Felling of 600 trees on TT course resumes
The felling of 600 dead and diseased trees has resumed on a section of the Isle of Man's TT course, for phase two of the project.
Teams from the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) are undertaking the work on the A3 road in the Glen Helen area.
A government spokesman said the trees ranged from saplings to older trees and were a mixture of ash, elm and larch.
Some posed "an immediate risk to road users", he added.
Issue with trees in the area were first identified during a survey by DEFA in 2021.
New trees are set to be planted in the 0.75 mile (1.2km) corridor over the next two years.
Temporary traffic lights and diversions are in place during the works, scheduled to be completed on 23 May.
The road was previously closed for three weeks in March for the first phase of the felling.
