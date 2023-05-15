Built in 1910 to serve national rail services, the Grade II-listed station became part of the Metro in the 1980s.

But over the years its canopy has become in need of remedial work and requiring restoration.

Major projects director Cathy Masssarella said: “Whitley Bay is a station with a great deal of charm.

“The restoration work will focus on the canopy and the steelwork. The steel will undergo remedial repair work and will be repainted.

"We will also replace the glazing, restoring the glazing across the tracks as it was originally constructed".

Plans to carry out the work had to be approved by North Tyneside Council last year. Nexus has since appointed a contractor who will carry out the work.

“As well as being a source of pride for local people, Whitley Bay station one of the finest examples of Edwardian railway architecture anywhere in Britain", North Tyneside elected Mayor Norma Redfearn said.

"The canopy is one of its most striking features and we look forward to seeing the restoration take shape.”

The canopy's glass will be replaced with "more robust" materials, while the steelwork will be strengthened.

Earlier this year, the station had to close for several weeks when part of the canopy came down during Storm Otto.

One woman was compensated when a panes of glass fell "inches" from where she was standing, leaving her with shock.

A consultation on the restoration plans will take place on 23 May and 25 May at the station.