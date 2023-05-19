Thousands expected at historical horse fair

Wickham Horse Fair is usually held on 20 May each year

  • Wickham Horse Fair is held each year on 20 or 21 May

  • The event traces its origins back to the year 1269

  • Police have closed the A334 and the village centre

Thousands of people are expected to attend a traditional horse fair.

The annual event at Wickham in Hampshire, which traces its origins back more than 750 years, attracts members of the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities.

Hampshire police have warned motorists that the A334 and the centre of Wickham will be closed to traffic as usual.

The force said it would deploy extra officers throughout the day.

Police said extra officers would be on standby to deal with any issues

Police said the A334 closure would be in force until 20:00 BST between Blind Lane and the A32.

The Square in Wickham will be closed until 10:00 on Sunday.

A dedicated telephone number has been set up for residents and businesses in the area, police said.

The event attracts members of the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities

Acting Ch Insp John Stribley said: “We have been working closely with organisers, local authority partners and businesses to ensure Wickham Horse Fair is a safe and enjoyable event for all communities.

“Our focus is on public safety and there will be officers in high visibility uniform available throughout the event to respond to any issues that may arise."

In 2021, hundreds of people turned up to the event despite the police having cancelled it due to Covid restrictions.

