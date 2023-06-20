The family of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash with a bus have paid tribute to him.

Martin Saunders, 48, from Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf, died at the scene of the crash on Cardiff Road in the town on Saturday.

A 51-year-old man was arrested and later released under investigation, South Wales Police said.

In a statement, his family described him as “a wonderful son, father, Gransha and father-in-law”.