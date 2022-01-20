Plans for a world-class indoor climbing venue in Inverness have been approved by Highland Council.

The charity behind the venture, The Ledge, said it hoped Olympic climbers would be among those to use the centre.

The venue will occupy the site of a former furniture store in the city's Telford Street retail park.

An Olympic-standard bouldering wall and other facilities for climbers of all ages have been proposed. A gym and yoga studio are also planned.

The Ledge said up to 40 jobs could be created and it hopes to open the centre later this year.