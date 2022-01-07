Tendering for centralised air traffic plan halted
The tendering process in a controversial project to centralise some regional airport air traffic control has been cancelled, the Scottish government has confirmed.
Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) had proposed controlling traffic at Dundee, Inverness, Kirkwall, Stornoway and Sumburgh from a central hub.
Under this plan, unmanned towers would have fed information to the hub, located in an office building in an Inverness industrial estate.
The scheme was opposed by the union Prospect and in October Hial halted the project to allow for talks on a new plan.
A dispute over the project had been running since January 2020 and saw air traffic controllers, who were members of Prospect, stage industrial action.
Transport Minister Graeme Dey confirmed the cancellation of the tendering process in answers to questions from Orkney Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur.
The minister said Hial had contacted companies in October to inform them of the decision.
He also said the cost of the modernisation project up to the end of November last year was £9m.
Prospect said it welcomed the halting of the tendering process.
Hial said its project had offered the "best option" to maintaining the long-term sustainability of air services for the Highlands and islands.
A spokesman added: "Nevertheless, we are committed to working with Prospect and our air traffic control colleagues to try and develop a new solution involving compromise by both sides."