The tendering process in a controversial project to centralise some regional airport air traffic control has been cancelled, the Scottish government has confirmed.

Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) had proposed controlling traffic at Dundee, Inverness, Kirkwall, Stornoway and Sumburgh from a central hub.

Under this plan, unmanned towers would have fed information to the hub, located in an office building in an Inverness industrial estate.

The scheme was opposed by the union Prospect and in October Hial halted the project to allow for talks on a new plan.

A dispute over the project had been running since January 2020 and saw air traffic controllers, who were members of Prospect, stage industrial action.