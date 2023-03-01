An investigation is under way after an inmate died in a Devon prison.

The Prison Service confirmed that James Lawson, 34, died on 17 February at Channings Wood prison near Newton Abbot.

It said: "Our thoughts remain with his family and friends.

“As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.”

Devon and Cornwall Police said they were informed of the death of a man "originally from the Plymouth area" and it was "not being treated as suspicious".

The force said: "His next of kin have been informed and a file is to be prepared for the coroner in relation to this matter."

Channings Wood is a category C training and resettlement male prison which can house about 700.