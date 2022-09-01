Volunteers clear 60 bags of litter from roadside
Volunteers have cleared 60 bin bags worth of litter from the side of a busy road in Nottingham.
National Highways staff were joined by local contractors and city councillors Andrew Rule and Roger Steel as they tidied up verges along the A453 on Friday.
Drink bottles, crisp packets and takeaway boxes were among the litter removed.
The effort was organised in partnership with Keep Britain Tidy.
'Safety hazard'
Freda Rishdi, head of customer and operational requirements for National Highways, said more than 16,000 sacks of litter were collected from roadsides in the Midlands over the past year, at a cost of £50 per sack.
She said: “Roadside litter is not just unsightly but it’s a threat to wildlife and the environment and it can also be a safety hazard for drivers, can block drains and picking it up puts roadworkers at risk. "