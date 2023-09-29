A hotel will not be used by the Home Office to house asylum seekers, an MP has said.

It was thought the Ramada Hotel close to the M1 services at Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire, had been earmarked for use after Milton Keynes Council said it had been told by the government that it intended to house 250 families there.

Ben Everitt, Conservative MP for Milton Keynes North, posted on X, external, formally known as Twitter, that the Home Office had since confirmed it would not be adding another "asylum hotel" in the town.

It comes weeks after plans to use the nearby Harben House Hotel fell through due to the owner's criminal record.