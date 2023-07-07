Kent County Show celebrates 100th anniversary

Sheep at County ShowClara-Mae Turrall/BBC

The Kent County Show has been the county's showcase for agriculture since 1923

The Kent County Show, one of the South East's biggest annual events, is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

The event at the Kent Showground in Detling runs from Friday to Sunday.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend over the course of the three days.

The show, organised by the Kent County Agricultural Society, has been the county's showcase event for farming, agriculture and countryside life since 1923.

Clara-Mae Turrall/BBC

Visitors to the Kent County Show come in all shapes and sizes

Clara-Mae Turrall/BBC

This inteviewee did not have much to say to BBC Radio Kent

Clara-Mae Turrall/BBC

Judging takes place all weekend of livestock in many categories

Clara-Mae Turrall/BBC

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the show over three days

