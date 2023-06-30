Huge willow sculptures will hang in the gardens of an historic building this summer.

From 30 June, an exhibition of 11 works by South West Sculptors can be seen in the Grade II listed gardens of The Bishop’s Palace and Gardens, in Wells.

Martin Staniforth’s sculptures are part of the exhibition and deal with "hope and natural progression".

"These sculptures explore how an ending can also be a beginning," Mr Staniforth added.