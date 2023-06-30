Huge willow sculptures exhibited in historic building
- Published
Huge willow sculptures will hang in the gardens of an historic building this summer.
From 30 June, an exhibition of 11 works by South West Sculptors can be seen in the Grade II listed gardens of The Bishop’s Palace and Gardens, in Wells.
Martin Staniforth’s sculptures are part of the exhibition and deal with "hope and natural progression".
"These sculptures explore how an ending can also be a beginning," Mr Staniforth added.
Martin Staniforth said: "I’ve called the sculpture ‘Scension’ because there’s an ambiguity – are they ascending or descending? Rising or falling? Emerging or disappearing?
“This theme is very much present in the Somerset landscape, that used to be full of Elm trees until Dutch Elm Disease wiped them out.
"Other species will rise up and fill the void - probably Sycamore, possibly Willow.”
The sculptures were woven from willow withies at Martin’s workshop in Devon, where he created the work in sections.
They are being installed on the imposing ruined wall of the Great Hall in Wells.
‘Scension’ is part of an exhibition of 11 works by South West Sculptors and will run from 30 June until 24 September.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk, external