An exhibition gallery highlighting the story of a Manx vessel sunk by a mine during the Dunkirk evacuations has gone on display.

Twenty-four crew members died when the Mona's Queen, which was one of three Isle of Man Steam Packet Company vessels lost, sank on 29 May 1940.

The display at Port St Mary Town Hall, which features family heirlooms, is on show until 5 June.

Curator Michelle Haywood MHK said the presentation outlined the "bravery and service" of the men who died.