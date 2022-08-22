Prosecuting, Alejandra Tascon, set out how Mr Fisher had a series of near-misses, mounted the pavement and drove on the wrong side of the road before the crash.

The 45-year-old was said to have struck a residential property, "narrowly missing a pedestrian", during the collision on Streatham Common North.

Two of the drivers involved were also said to have lost consciousness "briefly".

Mr Tascon said: "The crown say that the combination of high speeds and failure to anticipate the road and road users ahead, after already having a number of close misses, fall well below the standard of a reasonably careful and competent driver."

Standing in the dock wearing a grey suit, Mr Fisher of Whyteleafe, Surrey, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of dangerous driving.