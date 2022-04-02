Man dies and three injured in Tipperary crash

A man has died and three others have been injured in a car crash in the Republic of Ireland.

The man, in his 20s, who was driving the car, died in the single-vehicle crash at around 00:45 local time on Saturday at Greenane in Tipperary town, RTÉ News has reported., external

Two women and a man, also in their 20s, were taken to University Hospital Limerick.

Their injuries are understood to be non life threatening.

The road is currently closed while gardaí (Irish police) conduct their investigations.

Gardaí have appealed for any motorists with dash-cam footage who were in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.