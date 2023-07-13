A large pig stuck in a ditch in West Sussex has been rescued by firefighters, who tempted him out with Turkish delight.

"Slings and guiding lines were used to support Boris the pig," said a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

"However, he was mostly encouraged out by his favourite snack, Turkish delight," the spokesperson added.

Boris escaped from his misadventure in Birdham Rd, near Chichester, uninjured, returning to his field to be reunited with his owner.