Police have launched an appeal to find a man after a Tube worker was racially abused outside a north London Tube station.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the incident happened at about 23:20 BST on 14 June outside Golders Green Tube Underground station.

The force said the staff member stepped outside the building after hearing raised voices and found two men "harassing a woman at the entrance".

"On challenging them to stop, one of the two men has then racially abused the member of staff," the statement continued.