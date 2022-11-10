South Wales Police are appealing again for footage and any information.

A﻿ witness has told BBC Wales the man "flew over the rows", and he was helped by another spectator who identified himself as a doctor.

PC Georgina Charlton said both he and his family were grateful for the support they have received from the rugby community.

She added: “South Wales Police would like to thank witnesses who have already come forward with information following media coverage of this incident.

“We are now keen to hear from anyone who may have mobile phone footage of what happened and the moments leading up to the gentleman being knocked over.”

The WRU joined police in their appeal for further information and footage of the incident.

Chief executive Steve Phillips said: "We condemn the behaviour of those involved and deeply regret the incident on Saturday and wish the individual a speedy recovery.

“I cannot comment further on the incident given the ongoing police investigation but, once that investigation is complete arrangements which ensure those found to be responsible will not be welcomed back to Principality Stadium will follow.

“Anti-social behaviour of any kind has no place in Welsh rugby, and whilst this isolated incident has no bearing on the majority of supporters who attend games at Principality Stadium, we reiterate our appeal to supporters enjoy themselves responsibly this Saturday whilst attending the Argentina match and during the games that follow.