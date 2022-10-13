New Ministerial Code presented to States members
Jersey's Council of Ministers has presented its new Ministerial Code to States Members.
The council has reviewed arrangements from previous governments and best practice elsewhere in creating the new code.
This includes improvements to how government manages conflicts of interest, and a new provision to promote safeguarding, the States said.
It also includes more guidance on the professional conduct of government, including how the Council of Ministers makes and communicates decisions.
Chief Minister Kristina Moore said: “This government should continually improve, working constructively and effectively with States members as we deliver for islanders.
“Jersey needs a government that works professionally, in a well-governed environment with the highest standards of conduct, explaining clearly what we are doing. This new Ministerial Code sets a framework to help us do that."