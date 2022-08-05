A meeting is to be held next week on the continued closure and future of a historic clan stronghold in the Western Isles.

Isle of Barra's Kisimul Castle dates from the 15th Century and was built on a rock at Castlebay as a Macneil power base.

The site, a prominent and popular landmark, has been closed since the start of the Covid pandemic.

Owner Historic Environment Scotland (HES) said in May the castle had not reopened this year for safety reasons, with some floor areas and walls in need of repairs.

Monday's public meeting in Castlebay Community Hall will have a presentation by HES, and a video message from local SNP MSP Alasdair Allan.

Mr Allan has previously raised concerns about the castle being closed to islanders and visitors.

HES' predecessor, Historic Scotland, took over responsibility for managing and conserving Kisimul in 2000.

At the time the organisation signed a 999-year lease from Ian Roderick Macneil, 46th Clan Chief, for £1 and an annual rent of a bottle of Talisker whisky.