A 70-year-old woman has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed into two people on a pedestrian crossing. A 50-year-old woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Police say both women were hit by a black Honda CRV in College Street, Newcastle Emlyn, Carmarthenshire, at about 16:00 BST on Monday. A woman, 62, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it was appealing for witnesses.